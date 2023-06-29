In 2013 - 2022, Rosneft invested about 204 billion rubles in projects aimed at the beneficial use of the associated petroleum gas (APG). Implementation results of the Company's large-scale Gas Investment Program and an action plan in the field of low-carbon development are presented in the updated Public position - "Rosneft: contributing to implementation of the UN sustainable development goals".

Confirming its status as the leader in sustainable development among Russian oil and gas companies, Rosneft implements a whole range of measures aimed at introducing innovative technologies, improving the level of industrial safety, social well-being of the regions, and care for the environment. Every year the Company provides reports on its progress in achieving the relevant UN goals and its contribution to implementation of Russia's national projects.

Rosneft has achieved outstanding results in the field of carbon management. In 2022, the Company commissioned 17 production facilities as part of implementation of the Company's Gas Investment Program aimed at improving the beneficial use of the associated petroleum gas, including gas re-injection facilities, power generation, gas treatment and use, as well as gas pipeline infrastructure. The Program covers all the regions of Company operations and facilitates the widespread introduction of innovative, energy-saving, "green" technologies into production processes.

Rosneft has also made a significant progress in combating greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, Rosneft continued application of the methane leak detection technologies using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and ground monitoring. While implementing the Programme, 341 facilities were inspected using drones and 525 facilities were checked for methane leaks using ground-monitoring system in 24 production subsidiaries. This work resulted in development of a set of measures aimed at effective elimination of the detected methane emissions.

Consistent and systematic work on implementing the "Rosneft-2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition" strategy has naturally led to improvement in the key environmental indicators in 2022 as compared to the previous year. In 2022, the Company reduced the absolute volume of greenhouse gas emissions by 11% vs. the base year of 2020.

In 2022, Rosneft increased production and retail sales of high-tech fuels with improved environmental characteristics such as Euro-6 and Pulsar. Euro-6 gasoline is now available at 773 retail sites in the 12 Russian regions: the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Adygea, the Nizhny Novgorod, Smolensk, Tula, Kaluga, Ryazan, Vladimir, Chelyabinsk, and Moscow regions as well as in Moscow. Pulsar branded fuel is sold at 1 233 sites of the Rosneft retail network in 31 regions of Russia. The Company also plans to increase production of RMLS 40 environmentally friendly residual marine fuel.

Rosneft's activities in the field of sustainable development imply not just minimizing environmental impact and improving environmental friendliness of its business, but also achieving net positive impact on ecosystems. The Company undertakes additional commitments related to increasing Russia's natural wealth, restoring, and reproducing its land, water, forest, and biological resources. For example, in 2022, Rosneft remediated more than 470 hectares of land, and over 90% of this work was done using the Company's own ecoservice. In addition, more than 55 million fingerlings of valuable and commercial fish species were released in the regions of Company operations as part of measures aimed at artificial reproduction of aquatic biological resources. Over the past three years, the Group subsidiaries have planted more than 18 million seedlings and young trees. During the period from 2020 to 2022, the Company's total "green" investments reached about 156 billion rubles.

The year of 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Rosneft's comprehensive scientific research in the Russian Arctic. The Company is implementing the most large-scale program since the Soviet times for a comprehensive study and environmental monitoring of the Arctic region - more than 40 expeditions have already been conducted, and new projects are launched on a regular basis. Particular attention is paid to projects aimed at preserving biodiversity and studying bioindicator species of northern ecosystems - polar bear, reindeer, Atlantic walrus, and Ivory gull. Rosneft's environmental initiatives involve the country's leading profile institutes and R&D centers. Thus, the Company makes a significant contribution to the development of fundamental science and promising applied disciplines, contributes to replenishing scientific databases and making reliable climate forecasts.

The updated Public position discloses the information on the Company's activities in the field of industrial safety, implementation of corporate and social programs that ensure development of the human capital and make a significant contribution to implementation of the national projects of the Russian Federation. Rosneft aims to continue contributing to the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals and to employ its best efforts in working for the benefit of present and future generations.

Rosneft

Information Division

June 28, 2023