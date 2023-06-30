Rosneft Oil Company has held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where it has been decided to approve the payment of dividends for 2022 in the amount of 17.97 roubles per share.

The total 2022 dividend per share including dividends for 1H 2022 is 38.36 roubles and the total dividends distribution amounts to 406.5 bln roubles. This corresponds to 50% of IFRS net income for 2022 attributable to Rosneft Oil Company's shareholders.

The shareholders have elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 11 members:

Andrey I. Akimov - Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

Pedro A. Aquino Jr. - President-Chief Executive Officer of Oil & Petroleum International Resources Ltd., Independent Director (the Republic of the Philippines);

Faisal Alsuwaidi - Representative of Qatar Investment Authority (the State of Qatar);

Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi - Representative of Qatar Investment Authority (the State of Qatar);

Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada - Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Doha University of Science and Technology, member of the Gulf Supreme Council Advisory Board, Independent Director (the State of Qatar);

Victor G. Martynov - Rector, Gubkin State University of Oil and Gas, Independent Director;

Alexander D. Nekipelov - Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Independent Director;

Alexander V. Novak - Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation;

Maxim S. Oreshkin - Aide to the President of the Russian Federation;

Govind Kottis Satish - Managing Director, Value Prolific Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd. (ValPro), Independent Director (India);

Igor I. Sechin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft.

Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada has been elected Chairman of Rosneft Oil Company Board of Directors. He has 40 years of experience in the energy sector and is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology.

Al-Sada served as Qatar's Minister of State for Energy and Industry from 2007 through 2011, and as Qatar's Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Qatar Petroleum (now QatarEnergy) from 2011 through 2018. He also chaired the Boards of Directors and governing bodies of a number of the company's subsidiaries, including LNG producer RasGas, one of the world's leading gas transportation companies Nakilat, trading companies Qatar International Petroleum Marketing and Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company, petrochemical company Q-Chem, steel manufacturer Qatar Steel, electric power company Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation, etc.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has also approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements and decided on the election of a Revision Commission consisting of five members.

Information and Advertising Department

Rosneft

June 30, 2023

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.