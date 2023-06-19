Rosneft Oil : signed about 30 agreements at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Rosneft completed its work at the XXVI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. A number of working meetings with partners were held and about 30 agreements were signed as part of the business program. Traditionally, Igor Sechin, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, presented the keynote speech at the Forum's Energy Panel.

On the sidelines of SPIEF, the Company signed a number of documents aimed at development of its retail network. Rosneft and the Moscow City Tourism Committee signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the integrated development of domestic tourism, including autotourism, promotion of the Moscow tourist potential at the facilities of the Rosneft filling stations network. A Letter of Intent was signed with companies from Venezuela on supplies of grain coffee and cocoa, as well as chocolates and other products for the retail chain cafes.

At the forum, Rosneft also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Research and Development with one of the leading China's higher schools, Tsinghua University. One of the key areas of cooperation will also be a joint research in the field of carbon management.

Another document addressing studies in the field of low-carbon development was entered into with Innopraktika, a non-state development institute, which will generate maps of geological sites in Russia that are potentially suitable for environmentally stable CO2 storage. Rosneft, Innopraktika and RosGeo also agreed to cooperate in the study of the Russian continental shelf, which will include scientific drilling of shallow stratigraphic wells in the East Siberian Sea for core sampling. Innopraktika will also cooperate with Rosneft in expanding functionality of the RN-Digital Core corporate software system.

Various agreements with the Ministry of Economic Development, the state corporation Roscosmos, the three Russian regions of the Siberian Federal District (Krasnoyarsk Territory, Tyumen Region, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District-Yugra) and many others were signed during the forum.

The key event of the industry part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was traditionally the Energy Panel, where Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, presented the keynote speech.

Igor Sechin in his report titled "Sodom and Gomorrah in the Energy Market: God's Wrath or Organized Chaos? Save Yourself if You Can" presented an analysis of the energy transition and climate changes. The head of Rosneft paid special attention to the volatility of the global financial and economic systems, the U.S. banking crisis and the declining role of dollar as a reserve currency. Igor Sechin also touched upon coordination within the OPEC+ and gave his outlook for the hydrocarbons market.

Summarizing his report, Igor Sechin presented a roadmap for improving the efficiency of the Russian energy sector in the face of unprecedented external challenges, and made a number of proposals that are designed to provide the domestic economy with affordable energy, which is a key resource for sustainability and development of the domestic economy.

The Energy Panel was attended by the heads of the world's largest companies and recognized market experts: CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang; Managing Director of ValPro India, Govind Kottis Satish; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ICEF (Innovation for Cool Earth Forum), a non-profit low-carbon technology initiative of the Japanese Government; Executive Director of the International Energy Agency from 2007 to 2011 Nobuo Tanaka; President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf; Vice President of China and Asia Pacific's leading university, Tsinghua University, Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Jiang Peixue; Chairman and CEO of Oil & Petroleum Holding International Resources (OPHIR) Pedro A. Aquino Jr.; Martin Wiewiorowski and CEO and Managing Director of Kenya National Petroleum Corporation Leparan Gideon ole Morinthat.

The key energy session of the forum was also attended by a delegation from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, led by the Head of the Central Bank, as well as representative delegations from China, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Indonesia, Nicaragua and Brazil. Also present were the sons of the legendary Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (Laureano and Daniel). The Energy Panel was moderated by Alexander Dynkin, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and President of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Igor Sechin, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, also held a series of working meetings with foreign partners as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In particular, Igor Sechin and Dai Houliang (CNPC) discussed the prospects of joint production projects, as well as cooperation in the technological area.

The head of Rosneft also had a working meeting with Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the SPIEF. During the meeting, the parties greeted the growth of trade turnover between the two countries.

During the meeting between Igor Sechin and Mongolian Minister of Energy Battogtokhin Chojilsuren such areas of cooperation as the supply of Russian oil products, participation of Russian companies in the modernization and development of the Mongolian electricity sector as well as joint humanitarian projects were discussed.

