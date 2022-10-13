Rosneft sues Berlin over takeover of its German unit

Rosneft argued that the German government's move last month was unjustified given that the firm had always upheld its oil delivery commitments, the report said, citing the law firm hired by Rosneft, Malmendier Legal.

The firm was not immediately available for request for comment.

"Until today, Rosneft has been fulfilling its crude oil delivery commitments," Malmendier Legal wrote in the complaint, according to Handelsblatt.

The government put Rosneft's Germany unit under the trusteeship of the industry regulator in September, taking over the business' Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)