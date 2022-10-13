Advanced search
    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
2022-07-07
351.20 RUB   -3.77%
01:26pRosneft sues Berlin over takeover of its German unit
RE
10/12Rosneft Oil : Samotlorneftegaz Invests About 4 Billion Roubles in Historic Land Reclamation Measures in 7 Years
PU
10/12Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?
RE
Rosneft sues Berlin over takeover of its German unit

10/13/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian state energy giant Rosneft has filed a complaint with a top court in Germany against the government for taking control of its German unit including a major refinery, according to a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Rosneft argued that the German government's move last month was unjustified given that the firm had always upheld its oil delivery commitments, the report said, citing the law firm hired by Rosneft, Malmendier Legal.

The firm was not immediately available for request for comment.

"Until today, Rosneft has been fulfilling its crude oil delivery commitments," Malmendier Legal wrote in the complaint, according to Handelsblatt.

The government put Rosneft's Germany unit under the trusteeship of the industry regulator in September, taking over the business' Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
