  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
351.20 RUB   -3.77%
03:32aRussia ready to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', Rosneft says
RE
01/31Russia seeks $220 million in unpaid taxes from Exxon -reports
RE
01/22BP, Siemens, Others Criticized for Ukraine Aid Despite Continuing Operations in Russia
MT
Russia ready to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', Rosneft says

02/06/2023 | 03:32am EST
Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and Rosneft logo

In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Russia was willing to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday.

Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of oil to India, replacing Iraq.

When asked if Russia will give an additional stake to ONGC Videsh or other Indian companies in its Sakhalin-1 project, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said the decision to do so lay with the Russian government.

Russia last year approved the requests of ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), and Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO), a consortium of Japanese firms, to retain their 20% and 30% stake respectively in the project.

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma in Bengaluru, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.69% 80.56 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.77% 351.2 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.53% 404.5817 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.58% 112.1828 Real-time Quote.-45.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.07% 70.625 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
WTI 0.09% 73.795 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 634 B - -
Net income 2021 883 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 984 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,09x
Yield 2021 518%
Capitalization 21 030 M 21 030 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Director
Faisal Mohammed Al-Suwaidi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY0.00%21 030
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.49%1 910 415
SHELL PLC3.78%203 386
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.92%150 929
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 819
EQUINOR ASA-14.77%93 352