  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
351.20 RUB   -3.77%
10/08Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister
RE
09/30Rosneft Oil : RN-Uvatneftegaz Plants More Than Three Million Pine Seedlings in Tyumen Region over Five Years
PU
09/28Russian oil and gas sector braces for tax hikes of over $60 billion in 2023-2025
RE
Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister

10/08/2022 | 08:44pm EDT
To match feature ENERGY SAKHALIN

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday that the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project in Russia is very important for Tokyo to ensure its diversified crude oil procurement.

The comment came after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the project in Russia's Far East.

Exxon Mobil Corp holds a 30% operator stake in Sakhalin-1, with Russian company Rosneft, India's ONGC Videsh and Japan's SODECO as partners.

Asked if Japan intends to keep its stake, Nishimura said, "From the standpoint of diversifying Japan's crude oil import, that's a very important project."

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.01% 101.03 Delayed Quote.65.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.70% 98.33 Delayed Quote.21.80%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.77% 351.2 End-of-day quote.-41.46%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.06% 506.3136 Real-time Quote.22.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.97% 62.15 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
WTI 4.76% 93.129 Delayed Quote.23.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 634 B - -
Net income 2021 883 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 984 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,09x
Yield 2021 518%
Capitalization 21 030 M 21 030 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Managers and Directors
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Director
Faisal Mohammed Al-Suwaidi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-41.46%21 030
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 158
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817