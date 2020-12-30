Trading firm Trafigura buys 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader
Trafigura has completed the purchase via a wholly-owned
subsidiary of a 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil project in the
Arctic, the company said on Tuesday.
"The acquisition is majority financed by long-term debt
financing provided to the entity," Trafigura said in a statement
without disclosing the figure paid.
As part of the deal, Trafigura will have long-term access to
oil supplied from the major oil basin. Rosneft has estimated the
oil and gas condensate resources to be 6 billion tonnes (44
billion barrels).
Earlier this month, Trafigura CFO Christophe Salmon likened
the area to the prolific Permian Basin in the United States.
Rosneft is also talking to other trading companies and oil
firms about more prefinancing for Vostok, according to three
sources familiar with the talks.
Vostok Oil was formed to unite Rosneft's projects in
northern Russia, including the Lodochnoye, Tagulskoye and
Suzunskoye oilfields and other projects, including the Ermak
Neftegaz venture with BP.
Sources close to the talks with Rosneft have said the
project has been valued at over $70 billion.
The project will have to develop pipelines, roads, a sea
port and other infrastructure. Crude oil is expected to be
shipped to Asia via the North Sea Route (NSR).
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by
Louise Heavens)