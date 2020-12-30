Log in
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
Trading firm Trafigura buys 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil

12/30/2020 | 06:10am EST
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura has completed the purchase via a wholly-owned subsidiary of a 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil project in the Arctic, the company said on Tuesday.

"The acquisition is majority financed by long-term debt financing provided to the entity," Trafigura said in a statement without disclosing the figure paid.

As part of the deal, Trafigura will have long-term access to oil supplied from the major oil basin. Rosneft has estimated the oil and gas condensate resources to be 6 billion tonnes (44 billion barrels).

Earlier this month, Trafigura CFO Christophe Salmon likened the area to the prolific Permian Basin in the United States.

Rosneft is also talking to other trading companies and oil firms about more prefinancing for Vostok, according to three sources familiar with the talks.

Vostok Oil was formed to unite Rosneft's projects in northern Russia, including the Lodochnoye, Tagulskoye and Suzunskoye oilfields and other projects, including the Ermak Neftegaz venture with BP.

Sources close to the talks with Rosneft have said the project has been valued at over $70 billion.

The project will have to develop pipelines, roads, a sea port and other infrastructure. Crude oil is expected to be shipped to Asia via the North Sea Route (NSR). (Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.04% 262.9378 Delayed Quote.-44.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 51.61 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -0.42% 435.15 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 74.3069 Delayed Quote.19.23%
WTI 0.56% 48.389 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 030 M - -
Net income 2020 54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 55 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -119x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 55 859 M 55 859 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,2%
Technical analysis trends ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,64 $
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-3.24%55 859
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.43%1 869 507
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.40%137 904
TOTAL SE-27.30%114 978
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.36%108 958
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.33%71 860
