    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC

(ROSN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-16
394.70 RUB   +4.20%
05:00aJPMorgan says it has resigned as depositary for Rosneft GDRs
RE
05/17Traders can decide if Russian commodities deals are allowed -Swiss
RE
05/17Exclusive-India weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake - sources
RE
JPMorgan says it has resigned as depositary for Rosneft GDRs

05/18/2022 | 05:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A customer exits the lobby of JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase has resigned as a depositary of global depositary receipts (GDR) of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft on May 13, the U.S. bank said on its website.

Last month, JPMorgan & Chase started to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said, giving some investors a way to liquidate what have largely been frozen holdings due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Several major Russian companies have listings abroad, which has always been a matter of prestige for them. But since Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, Western bourses have halted trading of Russian securities.

Some Russian companies have been granted permission from the government to keep their depositary receipts programmes. Gas producer Gazprom was among those which decided to cancel it.

Rosneft has not yet stated its plans about its GDR programme. Rosneft's GDRs, issued in 2006, account for 4.8% of its total share capital.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 3.31% 122.18 Delayed Quote.-25.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 113.25 Delayed Quote.44.71%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.84% 398.05 End-of-day quote.-26.94%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC 4.20% 394.7 End-of-day quote.-34.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.12% 64.175 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
WTI -2.06% 111.341 Delayed Quote.47.74%
