  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  02/22 08:49:58 pm
307.95 RUB   +12.10%
07:33aRussia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector
RE
03/11Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
RE
03/10Exclusive-Norway's Equinor halts trading Russian oil - CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

03/12/2022 | 07:33am GMT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks are seen at the Ashalchinskoye oil field owned by Russia's oil producer Tatneft near Almetyevsk

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy.

Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

"Russia's oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure," said Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, according to a statement shared by Russia's embassy in India late on Friday.

"We are interested in further attracting Indian investment to the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding Russian companies' sales networks in India," Novak told Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

The United States this week banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it will phase them out by year end, decisions expected to further disrupt the global energy market, where Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude.

Indian state-run companies hold stakes in Russian oil and gas fields, while Russian entities including Rosneft own a majority stake in Indian refiner Nayara Energy. Some Indian companies also buy Russian oil.

Russia expects both countries to continue cooperation on civilian nuclear power, including building new units at a nuclear power plant in the south Indian town of Kudankulam, Novak said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
