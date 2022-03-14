UK's Johnson, oil bosses discuss increasing North Sea investment

"The Prime Minister and CEOs discussed increasing investment in the North Sea oil and gas industry and boosting supply of domestic gas. This included how the UK can remove barriers facing investors and developers, and help projects come online more quickly", the statement said.

The statement comes as western countries cut their exposure to Russian oil and gas supply after Moscow invaded Ukraine last month. London-listed oil major Shell stopped buying Russian crude last week, while BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)