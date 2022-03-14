Log in
    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC

(ROSN)
UK's Johnson, oil bosses discuss increasing North Sea investment

03/14/2022 | 11:23am EDT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bosses of offshore oil and gas companies discussed ramping up investment in the North Sea and boosting supply of domestic gas in a meeting on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister and CEOs discussed increasing investment in the North Sea oil and gas industry and boosting supply of domestic gas. This included how the UK can remove barriers facing investors and developers, and help projects come online more quickly", the statement said.

The statement comes as western countries cut their exposure to Russian oil and gas supply after Moscow invaded Ukraine last month. London-listed oil major Shell stopped buying Russian crude last week, while BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.51% 104.74 Delayed Quote.42.28%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC 12.10% 307.95 Delayed Quote.-48.59%
SHELL PLC -1.72% 2004.5 End-of-day quote.23.60%
WTI -5.65% 101.122 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Analyst Recommendations on ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 B - -
Net income 2022 19 911 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,31x
Yield 2022 136%
Capitalization 5 717 M 5 717 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 10,6%
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 1 450%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Hans-Jörg Rudloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC-48.59%5 717
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.59%2 128 624
SHELL PLC23.60%194 537
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%153 173
TOTALENERGIES SE2.15%129 595
EQUINOR ASA21.51%102 735