Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ross Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 11:16:33 am EDT
72.15 USD   -22.17%
10:59aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Ross Stores Price Target to $99 From $123, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:49aRoss Stores Down Over 21%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 1993 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:20aWall St rises as growth stocks gain after two days of selloff
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ross Stores Down Over 21%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 1993 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is currently at $73.12, down $19.58 or 21.13%


--Would be lowest close since March 24, 2020, when it closed at $71.58

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 21, 1993, when it fell 21.64%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 21.43% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 35.4%

--Down 26.72% month-to-date

--Down 36.02% year-to-date

--Down 45.01% from its all-time closing high of $132.96 on May 7, 2021

--Down 40.68% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $123.25

--Down 42.54% from its 52-week closing high of $127.25 on Aug. 11, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $69.75; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $66.07

--Down 24.76% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 10, 1986, when it fell as much as 25.71%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:31:16 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1048ET

All news about ROSS STORES, INC.
10:59aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Ross Stores Price Target to $99 From $123, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:49aRoss Stores Down Over 21%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 1993 --..
DJ
10:20aWall St rises as growth stocks gain after two days of selloff
RE
09:31aBaird Lowers Ross Stores' Price Target to $90 From $115, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:25aWall Street Set for Gains as China Rate Cut Boosts Sentiment
MT
09:09aBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target for Ross Stores to $99 From $116, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
09:09aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Ross Stores to $129 From $139, Maintains Overw..
MT
09:09aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Ross Stores to $95 From $119, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
09:09aBarclays Adjusts Price Target for Ross Stores to $85 From $119, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
09:08aLoop Capital Adjusts Ross Stores' Price Target to $80 from $95, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROSS STORES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 937 M - -
Net income 2023 1 541 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 32 574 M 32 574 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ROSS STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 92,70 $
Average target price 105,79 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Rentler Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Kobayashi President & Chief Capability Officer
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President, COO & Director
Adam M. Orvos Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George P. Orban Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.80%32 574
INDITEX-28.81%66 928
KERING-35.76%59 366
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.95%46 662
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.98%21 113
PRADA S.P.A.-13.33%14 103