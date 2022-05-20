Ross Stores Down Over 21%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 1993 -- Data Talk

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is currently at $73.12, down $19.58 or 21.13%

--Would be lowest close since March 24, 2020, when it closed at $71.58

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 21, 1993, when it fell 21.64%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 21.43% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 35.4%

--Down 26.72% month-to-date

--Down 36.02% year-to-date

--Down 45.01% from its all-time closing high of $132.96 on May 7, 2021

--Down 40.68% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $123.25

--Down 42.54% from its 52-week closing high of $127.25 on Aug. 11, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $69.75; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $66.07

--Down 24.76% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 10, 1986, when it fell as much as 25.71%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:31:16 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1048ET