Ross Stores Down Over 21%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 1993 -- Data Talk

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is currently at $73.12, down $19.58 or 21.13%
--Would be lowest close since March 24, 2020, when it closed at $71.58
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 21, 1993, when it fell 21.64%
--Currently down four of the past five days
--Currently down three consecutive days; down 21.43% over this period
--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 35.4%
--Down 26.72% month-to-date
--Down 36.02% year-to-date
--Down 45.01% from its all-time closing high of $132.96 on May 7, 2021
--Down 40.68% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $123.25
--Down 42.54% from its 52-week closing high of $127.25 on Aug. 11, 2021
--Would be a new 52-week closing low
--Traded as low as $69.75; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $66.07
--Down 24.76% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 10, 1986, when it fell as much as 25.71%
--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today
--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:31:16 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-20-22 1048ET