    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
Ross Stores Sees Fiscal Year Comp Sales Rising Between 7% and 9% From 2019

05/20/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
By Allison Prang

Ross Stores Inc.'s chief executive said the company is expecting comparable-store sales for this fiscal year to increase 7% to 9% compared to 2019.

CEO Barbara Rentler said in prepared remarks that Ross expects between $3.93 a share and $4.20 a share in earnings for the fiscal year. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting earnings to be around the high end of that range.

The retailer expects second-quarter same-store sales to rise between 5% and 7%, also compared to 2019, and for earnings to be between 80 cents a share and 89 cents a share, Ms. Rentler said. That would be lower than they were in 2019 and is less than what analysts are expecting, according to FactSet.

"Our results and the clear improvement in the macroeconomic environment make us optimistic about our prospects for the balance of the year," Ms. Rentler said. "That said, it is difficult to precisely predict the lasting impact from the factors that benefited our first quarter sales results, especially the recent government stimulus payments."

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-21 1648ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 023 M - -
Net income 2022 1 504 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 44 626 M 44 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ROSS STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 133,46 $
Last Close Price 125,14 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President, COO & Director
Travis R. Marquette Group SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Balmuth Chairman
Michael K. Kobayashi President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.1.90%44 626
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.20%122 130
KERING18.57%107 453
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.32%80 940
HENNES & MAURITZ AB23.52%42 212
ZALANDO SE-7.05%26 166