Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ross Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 04:51:21 pm EDT
72.53 USD   -21.84%
04:40pRoss Stores Shares Tumble 17% on Declining 1Q Sales, 2Q Sales Forecast
DJ
04:27pRoss Stores Q1 EPS, Sales Decline -- Shares Drop 17% After-Hours
MT
04:16pROSS STORES : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ross Stores Shares Tumble 17% on Declining 1Q Sales, 2Q Sales Forecast

05/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Ross Stores Inc. shares tumbled 17% to $76.86 in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported a decline in sales in the first quarter and guided for same-store stores to decline in the second quarter.

The off-price retail apparel and home accessories store operator logged $338.4 million in net earnings, or 97 cents a share, for the quarter ended April 30, compared to net earnings of $476.5 million, or $1.34 a share, in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 99 cents a share.

Sales declined to $4.33 billion from $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $4.53 billion.

Ross Stores said comparable-store sales decline 7% on top of 13% gain in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2019.

Chief Executive Barbara Rentler said in prepared remarks that the company is adopting a more conservative outlook for the rest of the year due to the first -quarter's results and the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. The company is now forecasting same-store sales for the 13 weeks ending July 30 to decrease 4% to 6% on top of a 15% gain in the prior year period. Earnings per shape are expected to be between 99 cents and $1.07 compared to $1.39 in the second quarter last year.

Ms. Rentler said that sales underperformed over the balance of the quarter after a stronger start early on. She also said that the first-quarter operating margin declined to 10.8% from 14.2% a year earlier due to the deleveraging effect from the same store-sales decline combined with headwinds from higher freight and wage costs.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1639ET

All news about ROSS STORES, INC.
04:40pRoss Stores Shares Tumble 17% on Declining 1Q Sales, 2Q Sales Forecast
DJ
04:27pRoss Stores Q1 EPS, Sales Decline -- Shares Drop 17% After-Hours
MT
04:16pROSS STORES : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:02pEarnings Flash (ROST) ROSS STORES Posts Q1 Revenue $4.33B, vs. Street Est of $4.536B
MT
04:02pRoss Stores Reports First Quarter Earnings
BU
05:32aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for -2-
DJ
03:04aRoss Stores Maintains Dividend at $0.31/Share; Payable on June 30 to Shareholders of Re..
MT
05/18Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/18Ross Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
05/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ross Stores' Price Target to $123 From $122, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROSS STORES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 836 M - -
Net income 2023 1 745 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 32 609 M 32 609 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ROSS STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 92,80 $
Average target price 115,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Rentler Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Kobayashi President & Chief Capability Officer
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President, COO & Director
Adam M. Orvos Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George P. Orban Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.57%32 609
INDITEX-27.09%67 938
KERING-34.46%60 035
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.08%47 844
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.76%21 572
PRADA S.P.A.-6.71%15 175