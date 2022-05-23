Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ross Stores, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 10:47:20 am EDT
77.00 USD   +7.14%
10:30aRoss Stores Up 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/20S&P 500 Turns Marginally Higher on Friday After Briefly Entering Bear-Market Territory
MT
05/20Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Palo Alto, Deckers rise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ross Stores Up 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is currently at $76.90, up $5.03 or 7%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 15.56%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 22.92% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2000, when it fell 28.92%

--Down 32.71% year-to-date

--Down 42.16% from its all-time closing high of $132.96 on May 7, 2021

--Down 37.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 24, 2021), when it closed at $123.51

--Down 39.57% from its 52-week closing high of $127.25 on Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 7% from its 52-week closing low of $71.87 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $76.90

--Up 7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 2, 2022, when it rose as much as 9%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:10:57 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1029ET

Analyst Recommendations on ROSS STORES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 928 M - -
Net income 2023 1 551 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 25 255 M 25 255 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ROSS STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 71,87 $
Average target price 94,79 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Rentler Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Kobayashi President & Chief Capability Officer
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President, COO & Director
Adam M. Orvos Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George P. Orban Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.-37.11%25 255
INDITEX-28.43%67 049
KERING-36.29%58 665
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.70%47 650
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-29.53%20 849
PRADA S.P.A.-11.22%14 443