Ross Stores Up 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is currently at $76.90, up $5.03 or 7%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 15.56%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 22.92% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2000, when it fell 28.92%

--Down 32.71% year-to-date

--Down 42.16% from its all-time closing high of $132.96 on May 7, 2021

--Down 37.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 24, 2021), when it closed at $123.51

--Down 39.57% from its 52-week closing high of $127.25 on Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 7% from its 52-week closing low of $71.87 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $76.90

--Up 7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 2, 2022, when it rose as much as 9%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:10:57 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1029ET