Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ross Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
105.38 USD   +1.53%
05:36pRoss Stores lifts annual profit forecast on strong demand, easing freight costs
RE
04:50pRoss Stores Fiscal First-Quarter Results Top Views, Retailer Lifts Annual Profit Outlook
MT
04:40pRoss Stores Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Sales Rise; Fiscal Q2 Outlook Set; Fiscal 2023 Forecast Updated
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ross Stores lifts annual profit forecast on strong demand, easing freight costs

05/18/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Ross store logo is pictured on a building in North Miami, Florida

(Reuters) - Ross Stores on Thursday raised its annual profit forecast after upbeat quarterly results, buoyed by budget-conscious customers increasingly shopping at the off-price retailer and easing freight costs.

Sticky inflation has led consumers to cut spending on higher-priced goods, boosting sales at retailers such as Ross Stores and Burlington Stores Inc that offer products at affordable pricing.

The company's first-quarter merchandise margin rose 120 basis points as ocean freight costs eased. TJX Cos Inc and Target Corp had also posted better margins on Wednesday due to easing cost pressures.

Ross Stores shares fell marginally in extended trading as it forecast second-quarter profit below estimates, hit by higher incentive compensations and wages.

The company also reiterated that it expects annual comparable sales to be relatively flat, with CEO Barbara Rentler saying that people were searching for even more compelling bargains and inflation had driven its customers to cut discretionary spending in some categories.

Ross Stores is taking a conservative approach in forecast given a cautious consumer sentiment especially among the lower income customers, Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates said.

The company now expects 2023 profit per share of $4.77 to $4.99, compared with its earlier forecast of $4.65 to $4.95.

It posted first-quarter profit per share of $1.09, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.06 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales in the first quarter rose 1%, compared with estimates of a 0.4% rise.

The company sees second-quarter earnings per share between $1.07 and $1.14, compared with estimates of $1.25.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. 2.73% 176.53 Delayed Quote.-15.25%
ROSS STORES, INC. 1.53% 105.38 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
TARGET CORPORATION -4.21% 154.18 Delayed Quote.5.28%
All news about ROSS STORES, INC.
05:36pRoss Stores lifts annual profit forecast on strong demand, easing freight costs
RE
04:50pRoss Stores Fiscal First-Quarter Results Top Views, Retailer Lifts Annual Profit Outloo..
MT
04:40pRoss Stores Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Sales Rise; Fiscal Q2 Outlook Set; Fiscal 2023 Forecast..
MT
04:31pRoss stores exec - merchandise margin was up 120 basis points, p…
RE
04:28pRoss stores exec - operating margin for q2 is planned to be in…
RE
04:18pRoss Stores Guides For Q2 EPS of $1.07-$1.14, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $1.26/Share
MT
04:18pEarnings Flash (ROST) ROSS STORES Posts Q1 Revenue $4.5B, vs. Street Est of $4.48B
MT
04:11pRoss Stores : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:05pRoss Stores, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04:02pRoss Stores Reports First Quarter Earnings
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROSS STORES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 19 609 M - -
Net income 2024 1 659 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 20,9x
Yield 2024 1,32%
Capitalization 35 502 M 35 502 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
EV / Sales 2025 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ROSS STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 103,79 $
Average target price 119,35 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Rentler Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Kobayashi President & Chief Capability Officer
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President, COO & Director
Adam M. Orvos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George P. Orban Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.58%35 502
INDITEX25.88%105 399
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.90%73 576
KERING13.99%71 715
HENNES & MAURITZ AB30.56%22 831
BURBERRY GROUP PLC24.14%11 798
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer