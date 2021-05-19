Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ross Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ross Stores : Announces Quarterly Dividend

05/19/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per common share, payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 8, 2021.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $12.5 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,589 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 277 dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 987 M - -
Net income 2022 1 512 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 44 626 M 44 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 94,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 132,90 $
Last Close Price 125,14 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President, COO & Director
Travis R. Marquette Group SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Balmuth Chairman
Michael K. Kobayashi President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.1.63%44 509
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.24.96%123 730
KERING19.43%108 106
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.83%83 368
HENNES & MAURITZ AB24.71%42 809
ZALANDO SE-4.35%26 893