MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ross Stores, Inc.    ROST

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/02 05:03:31 pm
112.5 USD   -6.69%
04:51pROSS STORES  : Guides for 1Q Comparable-Store Sales to Fall Compared to 2019 Period
DJ
04:31pROSS STORES  : 4Q Comparable-Store Sales Drop 6%
DJ
04:22pROSS STORES : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Ross Stores : Guides for 1Q Comparable-Store Sales to Fall Compared to 2019 Period

03/02/2021 | 04:51pm EST
By Allison Prang

Ross Stores Inc.'s chief executive said the company is guiding for its first-quarter comparable-store sales to fall by at least 1% compared to the relevant 2019 period.

CEO Barbara Rentler said in prepared remarks said Ross expects those sales for that period to be down between 1% and 5% from 2019.

She also said the company is guiding for earnings to be between 74 cents a share and 86 cents a share for the first quarter.

"We expect comparable store sales to strengthen as we move through the year," she said. "However, earnings will continue to be affected by the aforementioned cost pressures throughout the year and thus profitability will be well below recent historical high levels."

Ms. Rentler also said the company is estimating it will add 60 new stores this fiscal year.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1650ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 553 M - -
Net income 2021 298 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 42 979 M 42 979 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 92 500
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 126,73 $
Last Close Price 120,57 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis R. Marquette Group SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Balmuth Chairman
Michael K. Kobayashi President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.82%42 979
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.6.72%104 382
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.13.23%103 278
KERING SA-7.94%82 409
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.62%39 665
ZALANDO SE-6.00%25 993
