S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Fed rate hike worries gain ground

Fed's Collins sees 75-bps hike on the table
Grindr surges in market debut
Gap jumps on upbeat results
Indexes: Dow up 0.09%, S&P down 0.15%, Nasdaq down 0.61%
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed
early gains on Friday, with investors piling into defensive
sectors while tech and growth stocks took a hit as another Fed
official fueled worries of aggressive interest rate hikes.
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins, a
voting member of the rate-setting committee this year, said that
with little evidence of waning price pressures, the Fed may need
to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike to get inflation
under control.
This comes a day after hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard unleashed fears that the Fed would
continue raising rates further, quashing investor hopes stemming
from softer-than-expected inflation reports.
Solid retail sales figures and data on the labor market
earlier this week has also highlighted that the Fed has more
room to tighten its monetary policy.
"That was a bold move," said Brandon Pizzurro, director of
public investments at GuideStone Capital Management, referring
to Collins' statement.
"The Fed will come out or some fed speak will take place and
then markets will retreat, and then the next day they start
sniffing around for the next best thing to hope for more upside
out of."
Traders' bets of a 75-bps rate hike in December have gone up
to 24.2% from 19.4% the previous week, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 31.37 points, or 0.09%, at 33,577.69, the S&P 500
was down 5.90 points, or 0.15%, at 3,940.66, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 67.46 points, or 0.61%, at 11,077.50.
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have
lost 17% and nearly 29%, respectively, so far this year on
worries that the aggressive rate hikes could push the economy
into a recession.
Among S&P 500 sectors, defensive stocks advanced on Friday,
with utilities and health rising 1.5% and
0.9%, respectively, and in the lead.
The communication services and consumer
discretionary indexes, which house several high growth
stocks fell 0.6% and 0.7% respectively.
Energy segment fell about 2.0% as oil prices
declined on concerns about weakening demand in China..
Gay dating app Grindr skyrocketed 274.0% in its
market debut after completing its merger with a special-purpose
acquisition company.
Gap Inc gained 3% after the retailer surpassed
quarterly sales and profit estimates, helped by steady demand
despite a surge in inflation.
Discount retailer Ross Stores Inc jumped 10.5%
after its third-quarter profit beat estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.19-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 96 new lows.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Vinay Dwivedi and
Arun Koyyur)