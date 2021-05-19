Log in
    ROST   US7782961038

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
TJ Maxx parent beats sales estimates as Americans return to stores

05/19/2021
A T.J. Maxx store which is owned by TJX Cos Inc in Pasadena

(Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc beat quarterly net sales estimates on Wednesday as Americans returned to its discount stores following speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of restrictions.

Hamstrung by a relatively nascent online business, off-price retailers including TJX's TJ Maxx and Ross Stores Inc suffered sales drop last year when the pandemic shuttered the economy and accelerated a shift to e-commerce.

But the sector, which relies heavily on the treasure-hunt shopping experience it offers, is expected to rebound this year thanks to pent-up demand from customers who are flush with stimulus checks.

Overall comparable sales growth rose 16% from fiscal 2020 at TJX stores that remained open during the first quarter.

TJX said second-quarter comparable store sales trends at stores that are open remain similar to the first quarter.

Net sales rose to $10.09 billion in the first quarter, from $4.41 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a figure of $8.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 987 M - -
Net income 2022 1 504 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 44 509 M 44 509 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 94,1%
