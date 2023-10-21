Rossari Biotech Limited at the AGM, the shareholders approved the appointment of Ms. Esha Padmanabhan Achan as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive, Independent Director with effect from October 21, 2023. The term of her appointment as a Non- Executive, Independent Director will be for a period of 3 (three) years, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. Ms. Esha Padmanabhan Achan has completed her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Wellinkar Business Institute - Mumbai in 1989.

She is a finance professional with a proven track record with 33 years of rich experience at senior management as a Group President & Global Head leading Global Business, Finance and Treasury operations of MNC and publicly listed companies like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals & BAJAJ, encompassing Strategic Planning, Financial Modeling & Budgeting, Acquisitions, Fund Raising, Investor Relations and Treasury & Risk Management.