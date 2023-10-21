Rossari Biotech Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of specialty chemicals. The products cater to global brands in the FMCG sector and find applications in a host of consumer centric products and home and personal care products, textile chemicals, animal health and nutrition and cosmetic products. It operates through three segments: Home, Personal Care and Performance Chemicals (HPPC), Textile Specialty Chemicals (TSC), and Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN). HPPC produces acrylic polymers, manufacturing a sustainable range of products for various applications in the cleaning industry. TSC is focused on providing customers with eco-friendly, sustainable chemical solutions. It provides solutions for pre-treatment, dyeing and printing, finishing, and specialty chemicals for the entire value chain of the textile industry. AHN provides wellness solutions for pet animals and poultry, focusing on their health and performance.

Sector Specialty Chemicals