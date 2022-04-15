Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04/14 11:48:46 am EDT
0.2308 RUB   -2.53%
04/13IGOR MAKOVSKIY : Rosseti Centre provides consumers with uninterrupted power supply in the conditions of the yellow level of terrorist threat introduced by the government in four regions
PU
04/08IGOR MAKOVSKIY : it is necessary to move to the involvement of employees in an independent culture of safe work as soon as possible
PU
04/08ROSSETI CENTRE : and Rosseti Centre and Volga region take part in the final All-Russian Industrial Tourism Accelerator
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Igor Makovskiy: «Supporting veterans is our duty and following the true system of values»

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
14 April 2022

On the eve of Victory Day, Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, decided to increase the amount of one-time financial assistance to participants in the Great Patriotic War to 50 thousand rubles and home front workers to 30 thousand rubles.

Igor Makovskiy signed an order to support non-working pensioners - participants in the Great Patriotic War and home front workers.

Regular assistance and organization of free time for pensioners and industry veterans is a good tradition of the Companies. Former employees of the company are provided with financial support in the treatment and solution of social and domestic issues, additional payments are made on memorable dates and anniversaries, and the cost of sanatorium vouchers is compensated.

«Supporting veterans is an important part of our work. This is the least we can do for people who have sacrificed their youth, and then their whole lives, on the altar of the happiness of future generations. Meetings with veterans give a powerful impetus to the education of young people, the continuity of traditions, and the preservation of knowledge and experience. On the other hand, they allow older people today to feel their involvement in the industry, modern energy, to feel the attention and care of the current generation,» the head of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region emphasized.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 575 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 42,0%
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 RUB
Average target price 0,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 195%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE0.00%118
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-4.07%12 165
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-15.59%7 304
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-25.14%5 431
ENEVA S.A.9.40%4 133
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.1.27%1 533