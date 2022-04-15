Igor Makovskiy: «Supporting veterans is our duty and following the true system of values»

14 April 2022

On the eve of Victory Day, Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, decided to increase the amount of one-time financial assistance to participants in the Great Patriotic War to 50 thousand rubles and home front workers to 30 thousand rubles.

Igor Makovskiy signed an order to support non-working pensioners - participants in the Great Patriotic War and home front workers.

Regular assistance and organization of free time for pensioners and industry veterans is a good tradition of the Companies. Former employees of the company are provided with financial support in the treatment and solution of social and domestic issues, additional payments are made on memorable dates and anniversaries, and the cost of sanatorium vouchers is compensated.

«Supporting veterans is an important part of our work. This is the least we can do for people who have sacrificed their youth, and then their whole lives, on the altar of the happiness of future generations. Meetings with veterans give a powerful impetus to the education of young people, the continuity of traditions, and the preservation of knowledge and experience. On the other hand, they allow older people today to feel their involvement in the industry, modern energy, to feel the attention and care of the current generation,» the head of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region emphasized.