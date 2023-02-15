Igor Makovskiy: inspection control groups effectively solve the tasks of protecting the interests of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region

14 February 2023

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, held an operational meeting to discuss the organization of work, the main results for 2022 and the tasks for 2023 of the inspection control groups of the security sections of the branches of the Companies.

The purpose of the actions of specialists of the inspection control groups is to reduce electricity losses and protect against illegal actions of consumers - both legal entities and individuals. For this, measures are being taken to identify and suppress facts of non-metered electricity consumption.

An example of the effectiveness of the Group's work in 2022 was the initiation of 9 criminal cases against unscrupulous consumers who used mining equipment. In total, 1,302 facts of non-metered consumption were revealed in 2022.

The head of the energy companies set a number of tasks for the leadership of the security unit for 2023, including the widespread introduction of the "Pyramida Set" software to switch from manual, per-feeder loss analysis to a fully automated mode.

"First of all, conscientious consumers of electricity suffer from the criminal actions of violators. Theft of energy resources provokes power surges in the grid, can cause power outages and even a fire. Further improvement of the work efficiency of inspection control groups will directly affect the improvement of the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers," stressed Igor Makovskiy.

