3 October 2023

As part of an operational meeting, Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, assessed the effectiveness of large-scale exercises for power engineers, which took place in the Vladimir region from 19 to 21 September.

Interdepartmental interregional exercises are aimed at organizing cooperation in elimination of mass technological violations at power grid facilities in conditions of adverse weather conditions. More than 650 power engineers from 7 branches of the Companies and 168 specialized vehicles took part in the events.

The practical stage was supervised by Deputy Governor of the Vladimir Region Sergey Volkov, Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Vladimir Region Alexey Kupin, Chief Engineer of Rosseti Centre Sergey Demidov, Director of Vladimirenergo Ivan Yanin, representatives of supervisory authorities and law enforcement agencies, heads of district administrations, as well as employees of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service.

Sergey Volkov, on behalf of Governor of the Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeev, noted the professionalism and well-coordinated work of the power engineers in eliminating emergency situations, the high level of technical equipment and interaction with the branch.

On behalf of the head of the energy company, as part of the exercises, 34 backup power supply sources with a total capacity of 4 MW were handed over to Vladimirenergo's Distribution Zones.

"The interregional and interdepartmental exercises are an effective tool that allows us to evaluate in practice the quality of external communication, the readiness of personnel, resources and infrastructure to ensure the reliability of power supply to residents of the region in the coming winter," noted Igor Makovskiy.

