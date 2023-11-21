20 November 2023

During an operational meeting, Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, reviewed the progress of the program for import substitution of Corporate resource management information systems that ensure the development and support of business processes in financial, economic, technical and personnel areas.

The energy company is actively designing and implementing Russian IT systems and forming a unified software architecture. Standardization of processes will create the basis for effective management of the work of 20 branches of the Companies, eliminate redundant approval stages and establish optimal automated schemes.

To date, several developments, such as the "Operational Work Management System" and the "Technical Recording System for IT Equipment", have already passed the design stage and will be put into trial operation early next year. The consumer support application "There is Light!" has been successfully integrated into the company's activities - the number of registered addresses of objects is more than 60 thousand.

"The Companies are actively building a consistent centralized architecture of information systems based on domestic developments. Achieving confident technological sovereignty of all business processes is our final goal! In modern economic conditions, the use of advanced IT solutions in energy management is a necessary condition for the operation of the company's 20 branches," noted Igor Makovskiy.

