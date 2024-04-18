17 April 2024

During a working trip to the Orel region, General Director of Rosseti Centre Igor Makovskiy assessed the implementation of measures for connection of new facilities to grids.

Among the significant achievements, the connection of the large public, business and educational centre "Orlovsky Kolos" to the company's grids was noted. This is a unique facility that includes a temple complex, exhibition and public business areas, livestock and equestrian complexes, orchards, fields for growing vegetables and a gymnasium for children under construction. The power engineers certainly fulfilled all their obligations and, in a short time, created the infrastructure to connect to the grid and ensure reliable power supply to the facilities.

"Rosseti Centre pays special attention to the grid connection of socially significant facilities. The power engineers make a significant contribution to ensuring the socio-economic development of the region and cope with this task at the proper level!" noted Igor Makovskiy.