Igor Makovskiy: unconditional execution of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation is our civil and professional duty

29 September 2022

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, held an open meeting with manufacturers of the main power grid equipment and materials, representatives of construction and installation organizations on the implementation of Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated 21 September 2022 No. 647 "On the announcement of a partial mobilization in the Russian Federation".

The head of the energy companies spoke about the mobilization of employees and called on the relevant partner companies to unconditionally comply with the Decree. At the same time, Igor Makovskiy emphasized that, by solving the tasks set by the state, Rosseti Centre will provide maximum assistance to maintain the production potential of the enterprises.

It was especially noted that the logistics of the company's branches in 20 regions of Russia depend on 320 partner organizations employing more than 100,000 specialists, which means reliable power supply to 30 million residents, socially significant enterprises, including the defense and industrial complex.

"We are ready to assist in the appeal of key counterparties to the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation for granting the right to deferment from conscription for military service, due to the fact that their employees have a unique specialization that requires an appropriate level of education, professional experience and skills for the organization to fulfill its obligations to us as a customer. The fulfillment of our main task of providing reliable power supply to consumers largely depends on this," stated Igor Makovskiy.

