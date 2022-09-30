Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
05:04aIgor Makovskiy : unconditional execution of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation is our civil and professional duty
PU
09/21Rosseti Centre : Power engineers restore power supply around the clock in 14 regions of the Central Federal District and Volga Federal District
PU
09/20Rosseti Centre : Igor Artamonov and Igor Makovskiy discussed priority areas for development of the energy complex in the Lipetsk region
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Igor Makovskiy: unconditional execution of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation is our civil and professional duty

09/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29 September 2022
Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, held an open meeting with manufacturers of the main power grid equipment and materials, representatives of construction and installation organizations on the implementation of Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated 21 September 2022 No. 647 "On the announcement of a partial mobilization in the Russian Federation".

The head of the energy companies spoke about the mobilization of employees and called on the relevant partner companies to unconditionally comply with the Decree. At the same time, Igor Makovskiy emphasized that, by solving the tasks set by the state, Rosseti Centre will provide maximum assistance to maintain the production potential of the enterprises.
It was especially noted that the logistics of the company's branches in 20 regions of Russia depend on 320 partner organizations employing more than 100,000 specialists, which means reliable power supply to 30 million residents, socially significant enterprises, including the defense and industrial complex.

"We are ready to assist in the appeal of key counterparties to the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation for granting the right to deferment from conscription for military service, due to the fact that their employees have a unique specialization that requires an appropriate level of education, professional experience and skills for the organization to fulfill its obligations to us as a customer. The fulfillment of our main task of providing reliable power supply to consumers largely depends on this," stated Igor Makovskiy.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%178
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.34%161 839
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.17%77 089
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.34%76 697
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.55%62 321
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.53%58 993