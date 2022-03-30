Log in
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
Public Joint Stock Rosseti Centre : At the Strategic Session Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region identify new opportunities for the company in the context of large-scale changes

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
29 March 2022

During the Session, Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the energy company, and key leaders of the Executive Office, branches and production divisions of the Companies develop approaches to the development of the company in a completely new, most difficult environment, which has no examples in terms of the scale and level of impact on the real sector of the economy, business, and even on relations between ordinary citizens.

The head of the company gave a concrete definition to everything that happens - the Culture of cancellation. Igor Makovskiy stressed that the practice of intolerance towards opposing views, the fashion for public condemnation, as well as the tendency to replace complex political issues with "dazzling" moral slogans, are cultivated by unfriendly Western countries.

For two days, participants work in groups, present initiatives in the field of incident management and anti-crisis management. Particular attention is paid to a separate area - work with fakes.

The event was moderated by a well-known specialist in group trainings, an independent expert in personnel management Vladimir Solovyov. Andrey Shishakov, Russian business coach, professor at the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO, also spoke at the event.

"In the context of unprecedented restrictions, it is necessary to form chains for the creation of a sovereign energy product. Now a window of new opportunities is open for everyone. At the same time, creating or developing does not mean doing from scratch. It is important to use your resources as efficiently as possible - people, equipment, production sites, rely on your own knowledge and experience. This approach will allow us to confidently move forward. We do not change our goals!" Igor Makovskiy noted.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
