Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Andrey Klychkov awarded employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29 March 2022

The solemn ceremony of presenting industry and corporate awards to employees was held as part of the meeting of the 7th Collegium of the Company in Orel. The event was attended by the Governor of the Orel Region Andrey Klychkov. The awards of the Governor of the Orel Region were presented to 4 employees of the executive office and the Orelenergo branch.

For a great personal contribution to the development of the fuel and energy complex and many years of conscientious work, the head of the company presented corporate awards of PJSC Rosseti to 9 employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, one of whom, the director of the Kirovenergo branch, Vladimir Kolesnikov, was awarded Honorary title of PJSC Rosseti "Veteran of the electric grid complex".

10 people received industry awards from the ERA of Russia Association. Also, 13 employees received corporate awards from Igor Makovskiy for achieving high performance indicators and a significant contribution to the development of the electric grid complex.

In continuation of the event, Kalugaenergo received the winning cup for the first place among branches based on the results of activities in 2021. Award cups were also awarded to Belgorodenergo and Bryanskenergo. Kirovenergo was recognized as the best branch in terms of reducing electricity losses in 2021, and Shebekinsky Distribution Zone, located in the Belgorod region, was recognized as the best Distribution Zone.

"Behind the high-quality and reliable power supply to residents and enterprises of the regions is the difficult work of power engineers. Today, in the City of Military Glory Orel, we reward employees who are distinguished by a high degree of responsibility, dedication, deep knowledge, and an integrated approach to doing their job. Dear colleagues, you are the most worthy, the pride of our team! In your person, I want to thank our entire team of many thousands for outstanding professional achievements and excellent work results," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region. "I want to thank you all for your great selfless work. Your efforts are creating comfortable conditions for people's lives, ensuring the smooth operation of the entire economic complex, social institutions. I especially want to thank you for your active participation in the implementation of programs to improve and create a comfortable urban environment," stressed the Governor of the Orel Region Andrey Klychkov.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE
03:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : At the Strategic Session Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Ce..
PU
03:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy and Andrey Klychkov awarded employees o..
PU
03/29ROSSETI CENTRE : Andrey Klychkov and Igor Makovskiy discussed topical issues of the functi..
PU
03/29ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy opened the VII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Cen..
PU
03/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy thanked the power engineers of Rosseti ..
PU
03/25IGOR MAKOVSKIY : the implementation of our corporate solutions for the support and develop..
PU
03/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Vol..
PU
03/23ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy took part in the Moscow International Forum “Electri..
PU
03/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy thanked the staff for their active part..
PU
03/21Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 575 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 46,5%
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 RUB
Average target price 0,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 226%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE-49.73%100
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-1.39%12 648
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-16.34%7 236
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-23.05%5 590
ENEVA S.A.7.77%3 940
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.12.68%1 598