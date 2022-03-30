Public Joint Stock Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Andrey Klychkov awarded employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region

29 March 2022

The solemn ceremony of presenting industry and corporate awards to employees was held as part of the meeting of the 7th Collegium of the Company in Orel. The event was attended by the Governor of the Orel Region Andrey Klychkov. The awards of the Governor of the Orel Region were presented to 4 employees of the executive office and the Orelenergo branch.

For a great personal contribution to the development of the fuel and energy complex and many years of conscientious work, the head of the company presented corporate awards of PJSC Rosseti to 9 employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, one of whom, the director of the Kirovenergo branch, Vladimir Kolesnikov, was awarded Honorary title of PJSC Rosseti "Veteran of the electric grid complex".

10 people received industry awards from the ERA of Russia Association. Also, 13 employees received corporate awards from Igor Makovskiy for achieving high performance indicators and a significant contribution to the development of the electric grid complex.

In continuation of the event, Kalugaenergo received the winning cup for the first place among branches based on the results of activities in 2021. Award cups were also awarded to Belgorodenergo and Bryanskenergo. Kirovenergo was recognized as the best branch in terms of reducing electricity losses in 2021, and Shebekinsky Distribution Zone, located in the Belgorod region, was recognized as the best Distribution Zone.

"Behind the high-quality and reliable power supply to residents and enterprises of the regions is the difficult work of power engineers. Today, in the City of Military Glory Orel, we reward employees who are distinguished by a high degree of responsibility, dedication, deep knowledge, and an integrated approach to doing their job. Dear colleagues, you are the most worthy, the pride of our team! In your person, I want to thank our entire team of many thousands for outstanding professional achievements and excellent work results," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region. "I want to thank you all for your great selfless work. Your efforts are creating comfortable conditions for people's lives, ensuring the smooth operation of the entire economic complex, social institutions. I especially want to thank you for your active participation in the implementation of programs to improve and create a comfortable urban environment," stressed the Governor of the Orel Region Andrey Klychkov.