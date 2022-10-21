Rosseti Centre : 12 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region were transferred to a special mode of operation

20 October 2022

General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy held a special meeting of operational Headquarters, where the implementation of additional measures was discussed in connection with the introduction of a high alert mode in the territories of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation that are part of the Central and Southern Federal Districts.

According to Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 756 dated 19 October 2022, Igor Makovskiy instructed to introduce a special mode of operation in 12 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region. Please, be reminded that earlier such a mode was already introduced in 4 regions of the Central Federal District.

The specialists of the branches of the Companies are fully prepared to carry out possible emergency and restoration work. A full mobilization of forces and means has been completed, the heads of production units are on duty around the clock, continuous monitoring of energy facilities, and additional measures are being taken to ensure anti-sabotage and anti-terrorist protection of electric grid facilities.

"At the moment, a special mode of operation has already been introduced in 16 branches, and as practice shows, the measures we have taken every day confirm their effectiveness. The power engineers are in close cooperation with the administrations of municipal districts, regional authorities, Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Our task now is to prevent the occurrence of emergency situations, strengthen control over the functioning of the power grid infrastructure and thereby ensure reliable power supply to inhabitants of the regions," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC.

