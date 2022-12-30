Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Rosseti Centre
  News
  Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
12/30Rosseti Centre : Congratulation of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy on Happy New Year and Merry Christmas
PU
12/29Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy held the Headquarters for ensuring reliable power supply during the New Year holidays
PU
12/28Rosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region decorate the regions for the New Year
PU
Rosseti Centre : Congratulation of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy on Happy New Year and Merry Christmas

12/30/2022 | 11:18pm EST
31 December 2022
Dear colleagues and friends! I congratulate you on the coming New Year and Merry Christmas!

We traditionally consider these bright holidays to be symbols of the beginning of a new period in our lives. This is a time of hope, when we believe that all our dreams will come true and all our plans will be fulfilled.

The outgoing year was not easy for the whole country. But we withstood the test of strength, providing electricity to all our consumers. By doing this, we guaranteed the socio-economic development of 20 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and also helped new regions create an energy infrastructure.

Our company constantly develops, implementing innovative technologies, modernizing equipment, rising one step higher every year.

And we are sure that the upcoming 2023 will not be an exception! We have to solve many important tasks, on which not only the successful development of the energy sector depends, but also the well-being of the inhabitants, and, ultimately, the prosperity of our Motherland.

We are warriors of light! We look to the future with faith in ourselves and our strengths, as well as with the hope that all hardships will be left behind, and next year only success and achievements await us.

On the eve of the New Year, I want to thank everyone for their high skill, dedication and loyalty to the chosen path. The contribution of each of you to our common cause is invaluable! On these holidays, I would like to wish everyone courage and unwavering desire to move forward.

May the coming year only multiply the number of happy moments! May dear and close people be near everyone, and may the warmth of the family hearth invariably warm you with kindness and care!
I wish you and your family good health, good luck and prosperity in the New Year, and all together - an inexhaustible supply of energy!

Igor Makovskiy

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 04:17:03 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net income 2021 4 251 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%143
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.45%167 081
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.01%79 963
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.13%78 519
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%73 612
ENEL S.P.A.-27.60%55 248