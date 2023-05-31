Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
02:45aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Vyacheslav Gladkov discussed the operational situation in the region
PU
02:45aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy held an emergency meeting of the Headquarters for restoration of electricity supply to consumers in the city of Shebekino of the Belgorod region
PU
05/25Rosseti Centre : Nizhnovenergo hosted a seminar for transport specialists from 20 Russian regions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Vyacheslav Gladkov discussed the operational situation in the region

05/31/2023 | 02:45am EDT
30 May 2023
During a working meeting held today at Belgorodenergo's Grid Control Centre, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov and General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy assessed the operational situation in the region.

Igor Makovskiy informed Governor about the restoration of power supply to consumers in the Shebekinsky urban district, which was disrupted as a result of fire exposure. The parties also discussed topical issues of safety of the energy company's personnel during work and protection of power grid facilities in conditions of a high level of terrorist threat.

"Among the priority tasks that we discussed is ensuring the security and safety of personnel and power grid facilities, where power engineers work in the most difficult conditions. We made specific decisions on how to protect our people as much as possible, what measures to take for this - we chose a strategy, we are working," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

"The reason for the meeting is alarming, I would like to meet in completely different circumstances. But such is the reality, in which our primary task is to ensure maximum reliability of power supply to the residents of the Belgorod region. This can only be done together, in close cooperation between the Government of the region and Rosseti Centre, PJSC," stressed Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Belgorod Region.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 115 B 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net income 2022 4 845 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 39 545 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,15x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 10 411 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE0.00%128
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.05%147 083
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.17%77 599
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.72%76 143
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.88%67 825
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 479
