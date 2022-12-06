Advanced search
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
05:12aRosseti Centre : hosted a presentation of solutions for managing technological and corporate power grid infrastructure
PU
05:12aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy congratulates volunteers of “Energy of Good” on Volunteer Day
PU
12/05Rosseti Centre : Mobile points of work with electricity consumers deployed in the Nizhny Novgorod region
PU
Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy congratulates volunteers of “Energy of Good” on Volunteer Day

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
5 December 2022
Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, congratulates power engineers from the "Energy of Good" association on Volunteer Day.

Please, be reminded that the Volunteer Day was established by the Order of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on 5 December 2017. Spreading the ideas and values of volunteerism is one of the goals of the federal project "Social Activity" of the national project "Education".

"Energy of Good" is 470 power engineers who are ready to provide disinterested support, give care and attention to the older generation, and help the families of colleagues in difficult situations.

"The power engineers have historically provided support to industry veterans and colleagues who find themselves in difficult life situations. We are proud of our volunteer movement and will continue to help activists in their useful and valuable work," emphasized Igor Makovskiy.

#WeTogether #VolunteerDay #VolunteerDay

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 167 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%167
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.79%169 306
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.13%76 637
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.81%73 244
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.66%71 770
ENEL S.P.A.-25.09%56 348