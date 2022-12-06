Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy congratulates volunteers of “Energy of Good” on Volunteer Day

5 December 2022

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, congratulates power engineers from the "Energy of Good" association on Volunteer Day.

Please, be reminded that the Volunteer Day was established by the Order of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on 5 December 2017. Spreading the ideas and values of volunteerism is one of the goals of the federal project "Social Activity" of the national project "Education".

"Energy of Good" is 470 power engineers who are ready to provide disinterested support, give care and attention to the older generation, and help the families of colleagues in difficult situations.

"The power engineers have historically provided support to industry veterans and colleagues who find themselves in difficult life situations. We are proud of our volunteer movement and will continue to help activists in their useful and valuable work," emphasized Igor Makovskiy.

#WeTogether #VolunteerDay #VolunteerDay

