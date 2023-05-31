Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
02:45aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Vyacheslav Gladkov discussed the operational situation in the region
PU
02:45aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy held an emergency meeting of the Headquarters for restoration of electricity supply to consumers in the city of Shebekino of the Belgorod region
PU
05/25Rosseti Centre : Nizhnovenergo hosted a seminar for transport specialists from 20 Russian regions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy held an emergency meeting of the Headquarters for restoration of electricity supply to consumers in the city of Shebekino of the Belgorod region

05/31/2023 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
30 May 2023
On 29 May, the Shebekinsky urban district was under a large-scale fire attack aimed at de-energizing one of the large energy centres of Belgorodenergo, as a result of which part of the border settlements were left without electricity. Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, supervises emergency recovery work and provision of resources on site.

Work to restore power supply began immediately. By the evening of 29 May, electricity was supplied to most of the district's settlements. To connect socially significant facilities and part of residential buildings, the power engineers used 26 backup power supply sources. The work went on all night. At 8:30 a.m. on 30 May, all residents were powered with reserve schemes.

Currently, work is ongoing. 17 crews consisting of 94 people and 30 specialized vehicles are taking part in the elimination of the consequences of fire impacts. There are 18 more backup power supply sources in standby.

"The difficult and dangerous situation in the Belgorod region is under round-the-clock control. The power engineers of Rosseti Centre have concentrated all the necessary resources here in order to return light and heat to the homes of the residents of the region as quickly as possible. I came personally to lead the course of the emergency recovery work. I want to support the power engineers who, at the risk of their lives, are fulfilling their professional duty to restore power supply in districts and municipalities of the region. Many thanks to them for their work," stressed Igor Makovskiy.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ROSSETI CENTRE
02:45aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Vyacheslav Gladkov discussed the operational situation..
PU
02:45aRosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy held an emergency meeting of the Headquarters for restorat..
PU
05/25Rosseti Centre : Nizhnovenergo hosted a seminar for transport specialists from 20 Russian ..
PU
05/23Igor Makovskiy : border power engineers are carrying out restoration work after the abolit..
PU
05/22Igor Makovskiy : we consistently create a unified IT architecture based on domestic soluti..
PU
05/19Rosseti Centre : Stanislav Voskresensky and Igor Makovskiy discussed the implementation of..
PU
05/19Igor Makovskiy : Ivanovo State Power Engineering University is a reliable source of person..
PU
05/19Rosseti Centre : Kurskenergo celebrates its 65th anniversary
PU
05/16Igor Makovskiy : reliable energy supply to consumers in 20 Russian regions depends on qual..
PU
05/12Igor Makovskiy : during the celebration of the Great Victory power engineers fulfilled the..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROSSETI CENTRE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 115 B 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net income 2022 4 845 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 39 545 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,15x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 10 411 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE0.00%128
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.05%147 083
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.17%77 599
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.72%76 143
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.88%67 825
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 479
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer