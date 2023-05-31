Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy held an emergency meeting of the Headquarters for restoration of electricity supply to consumers in the city of Shebekino of the Belgorod region

30 May 2023

On 29 May, the Shebekinsky urban district was under a large-scale fire attack aimed at de-energizing one of the large energy centres of Belgorodenergo, as a result of which part of the border settlements were left without electricity. Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, supervises emergency recovery work and provision of resources on site.

Work to restore power supply began immediately. By the evening of 29 May, electricity was supplied to most of the district's settlements. To connect socially significant facilities and part of residential buildings, the power engineers used 26 backup power supply sources. The work went on all night. At 8:30 a.m. on 30 May, all residents were powered with reserve schemes.

Currently, work is ongoing. 17 crews consisting of 94 people and 30 specialized vehicles are taking part in the elimination of the consequences of fire impacts. There are 18 more backup power supply sources in standby.

"The difficult and dangerous situation in the Belgorod region is under round-the-clock control. The power engineers of Rosseti Centre have concentrated all the necessary resources here in order to return light and heat to the homes of the residents of the region as quickly as possible. I came personally to lead the course of the emergency recovery work. I want to support the power engineers who, at the risk of their lives, are fulfilling their professional duty to restore power supply in districts and municipalities of the region. Many thanks to them for their work," stressed Igor Makovskiy.

