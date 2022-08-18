Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
11:24aROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy opened the VIII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region in Moscow
PU
08/17ROSSETI CENTRE : Live broadcast of the VIII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region
PU
08/16ROSSETI CENTRE : Representatives of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region entered the top three in the corporate championship “Young Professionals”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy opened the VIII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region in Moscow

08/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
17 August 2022
Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, opened a semi-annual Collegium, which brought together the heads of the Executive Office and branches of the Companies in Moscow. 17,200 people have joined the work of the Collegium online.

The main agenda of the event is summing up the results of the companies' activities for the first half of 2022.

Igor Makovskiy stressed that the second Collegium is already taking place in the face of unprecedented changes that not only the industry, but the whole country has faced. At the same time, the power engineers have not changed their strategic goals to reduce losses, increase non-tariff revenues and labour productivity. Only the ways to achieve them have been adjusted, for which the most modern domestic technologies and the latest developments are being implemented at an accelerated pace.

A separate topic at the event was the use of advanced approaches of the updated Occupational Safety Program in industrial relations. The goal of the implemented measures in this area is not just to reduce the level of industrial injuries, but to completely eliminate them.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated and systematic work of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, we have maintained the quality and reliability of the operation of the energy complex in all regions of our presence, including border areas, despite large-scale restrictions and threats. Moreover, having unconditionally withstood all production indicators, we were able to fulfill the tasks set for us by the Government of the Russian Federation at a high level to restore power supply in adjacent territories," stated Igor Makovskiy.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%172
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.38%177 223
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.80%86 260
SOUTHERN COMPANY15.56%84 243
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.99%71 279
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.19%69 472