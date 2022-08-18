Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy opened the VIII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region in Moscow

17 August 2022

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, opened a semi-annual Collegium, which brought together the heads of the Executive Office and branches of the Companies in Moscow. 17,200 people have joined the work of the Collegium online.

The main agenda of the event is summing up the results of the companies' activities for the first half of 2022.

Igor Makovskiy stressed that the second Collegium is already taking place in the face of unprecedented changes that not only the industry, but the whole country has faced. At the same time, the power engineers have not changed their strategic goals to reduce losses, increase non-tariff revenues and labour productivity. Only the ways to achieve them have been adjusted, for which the most modern domestic technologies and the latest developments are being implemented at an accelerated pace.

A separate topic at the event was the use of advanced approaches of the updated Occupational Safety Program in industrial relations. The goal of the implemented measures in this area is not just to reduce the level of industrial injuries, but to completely eliminate them.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated and systematic work of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, we have maintained the quality and reliability of the operation of the energy complex in all regions of our presence, including border areas, despite large-scale restrictions and threats. Moreover, having unconditionally withstood all production indicators, we were able to fulfill the tasks set for us by the Government of the Russian Federation at a high level to restore power supply in adjacent territories," stated Igor Makovskiy.

