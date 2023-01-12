Rosseti Centre : In the new year with an upgraded fleet

11 January 2023

In order to improve the reliability of power supply to consumers and the efficiency of eliminating consequences of emergency situations, 11 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region received new cars at the beginning of the year.

In continuation of the systematic work to upgrade and replenish the fleet, Belgorodenergo's specialists were given 52 new GAZ Sobol vehicles. The off-road vehicles will be delivered to field crews and subdivisions for electricity metering and loss optimization of the Belgorodsky, Rakityansky, Rovensky, Yakovlevsky Distribution Zones and the Belgorod Distribution Zone.

Crew vehicles also replenished the fleets of Bryanskenergo, Kurskenergo, Nizhnovenergo, Orelenergo, Tulenergo. In addition, other equipment was supplied to the branches: Bryansk power engineers received crane drilling machines and mobile workshops, Tula and Vladimir - auto-hydraulic lifts, additional mulchers appeared in Orel, Lipetsk and Kirov.

The technical equipment of Nizhnovenergo was supplemented by a mobile electrical laboratory. Three branches also received drilling and crane machines. 5 snowmobiles will now be in the service of Kirov power engineers, and a snow and swamp vehicle will be in the Vladimir region.

In total, in December 2022 and early January 2023, the fleets of the branches were replenished with 125 vehicles.

"The availability of modern vehicles and special equipment increases the efficiency of our work, and also allows us to create comfortable, and most importantly, safe working conditions for employees. And of course, the renewal of the vehicle fleet is a necessary condition for reliable power supply to residents, including during the heating period," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

