Rosseti Centre : Kirovenergo celebrates its 80th anniversary

13 February 2023

The forerunner of the electric grid company was the Kirov Energy Plant, which managed the generation and grids of the city of Kirov until 13 February 1943. The reorganization was carried out in accordance with the decision of the State Defense Committee. The reform is due to the need to improve the reliability of power supply to consumers against the background of increased energy consumption - with the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, 117 plants and factories were evacuated to the Kirov region.

On the day Kirovenergo was founded, the first 110 kV facilities in the Vyatka energy system were put into operation - the Severnaya substation and the power transmission line that connected the new power centre with Kirovskaya CHPP-3. Until 1945, three more 6-35 kV power lines were constructed in the region. In addition, work was carried out in the field of increasing the generation capacity, reducing failures and training personnel.

A new stage in the development of the enterprise in the Kirov region fell on the 60-70s of the XX century. Then the length of power grids increased from 754 km to more than 43 thousand km. In particular, a 500 kV line Votkinskaya HPP - Kirov was constructed, which combined the power systems of the Kirov region and the Urals.

Today, Kirovenergo operates in a territory where 1.2 million people live. The enterprise operates more than 38 thousand km of overhead and cable power lines and over 9 thousand substations with a total capacity of almost 4.7 thousand MVA.

"On this day, I want to thank you for your high responsibility in fulfilling tasks, for your selfless daily work, dedication to your work and professionalism. Passing through difficult stages of development together with the country, the branch today entered a crucial period of modernization of the energy infrastructure, introduction of high-tech domestic developments, creation of new impulses for the successful development of the Kirov region," Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, addressed to the team of Kirovenergo.

