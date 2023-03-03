Rosseti Centre : Participants of the strategic session of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region discussed the long-term prospects for the development of the company

2 March 2023

The session within the framework of the IX Board of the Companies in Kaluga was opened by Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the energy companies. The event was attended by representatives of the Executive Office and branches, production units of the Companies, heads of training centres.

In his welcome speech, General Director stressed that strategic planning is an essential part of running a company. In order to achieve the set goals, today it is necessary to increase the efficiency of the use of production resources, optimize the organizational and information technology structures.

During the Strategic Session, the participants were trained, worked in groups and presented their initiatives. The main objective of the event was to analyze the effectiveness of business processes based on the results of 2022 and the formation of key work goals for the coming period.

"Our company, as one of the leaders in the Russian power grid complex, pays serious attention to strategic planning and business process modelling, since high-quality management is one of the key factors in fulfilling our main task - to ensure reliable power supply to the regions of our operational responsibility," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

