    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
02:00pRosseti Centre : Participants of the strategic session of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region discussed the long-term prospects for the development of the company
PU
02:00pRosseti Centre : Vladislav Shapsha and Igor Makovskiy discussed the functioning of the power grid complex of the Kaluga region
PU
02/17Rosseti Centre : Udmurtenergo is celebrating its 60th anniversary!
PU
Rosseti Centre : Participants of the strategic session of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region discussed the long-term prospects for the development of the company

03/03/2023 | 02:00pm EST
2 March 2023
The session within the framework of the IX Board of the Companies in Kaluga was opened by Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the energy companies. The event was attended by representatives of the Executive Office and branches, production units of the Companies, heads of training centres.

In his welcome speech, General Director stressed that strategic planning is an essential part of running a company. In order to achieve the set goals, today it is necessary to increase the efficiency of the use of production resources, optimize the organizational and information technology structures.

During the Strategic Session, the participants were trained, worked in groups and presented their initiatives. The main objective of the event was to analyze the effectiveness of business processes based on the results of 2022 and the formation of key work goals for the coming period.

"Our company, as one of the leaders in the Russian power grid complex, pays serious attention to strategic planning and business process modelling, since high-quality management is one of the key factors in fulfilling our main task - to ensure reliable power supply to the regions of our operational responsibility," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net income 2021 4 251 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M 626 M 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE0.00%138
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.62%143 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.76%72 210
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.38%70 929
SOUTHERN COMPANY-12.73%69 331
ENEL S.P.A.4.67%56 725