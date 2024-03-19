18 March 2024

During the weekly operational meeting, General Director of the Companies, Igor Makovskiy, heard a report on the passage of floods in the area of operational responsibility of the energy company.

The power engineers carried out large-scale preparatory work, within the framework of which a set of measures was implemented to ensure reliable operation of electrical equipment during a flood. All branches carried out inspections of high-voltage line crossings across rivers, checking the condition of pole foundations and protection against ice drift. The serviceability of watercraft, stationary and mobile pumps, as well as other special equipment was checked. Operational and repair personnel received additional instructions on the procedure for operating in flood zones.

According to experts' forecasts, a high degree of flood activity will be observed in the near future in the Belgorod, Voronezh and Kaluga regions.

In order to obtain operational information about weather conditions, the intensity of snow melting and the risk of flooding, interaction has been established with the territorial bodies of Roshydromet and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, as well as regional and municipal authorities. The branches' flood commission carries out constant monitoring of facilities located in high-risk areas.

"Spring floods are a common test for the power engineers. We promptly take all necessary measures aimed at both preventing emergency situations and eliminating possible consequences. The accumulated experience and systematic approach will ensure trouble-free operation of the electric grid complex and uninterrupted power supply to consumers even in difficult seasonal flood conditions", noted Igor Makovskiy.