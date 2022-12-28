Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
01:32pRosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region decorate the regions for the New Year
PU
12/23Igor Makovskiy : the launch of new substations will ensure the system reliability of power supply in three regions
PU
12/23Rosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre completed the implementation of a large-scale project for the improvement and street lighting of Yaroslavl
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region decorate the regions for the New Year

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
27 December 2022
The branch of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC - Kalugaenergo decorated the city's main Christmas tree. The Green Beauty is installed in the Central Park of Culture and Leisure of the capital of the region - in Kaluga. The festive decoration is completed by a unique light illumination - 240 glowing threads that imitate the canopy of the starry sky.

Power engineers of Marienergo, according to tradition, decorated the main New Year tree in the capital of the Republic of Mari El on the central square named after Lenin. The New Year's beauty is decorated with "glowing threads" with a flickering effect with a total length of more than 5 thousand metres and a "LED tent" that illuminates the square with warm white light, the length of its string of lights is more than three thousand metres.

Traditionally, on the Central Square of Izhevsk, the 20-metre main Christmas tree of the Republic was installed and decorated with strings of lights by power engineers, which became the centre of the ice town and festive New Year events. Trees are decorated with strings of lights, as well as 614 luminous decorations of "snowflakes", "constellations" and "bubbles" are installed on streets of the capital of the republic.

On the eve of the New Year, power engineers presented the Nizhny Novgorod region with festive fir trees. In the Sergachsky and Bogorodsky districts of the region, Christmas trees were installed, which became the decoration of five settlements, and the most important spruce, 16 metres high, was installed in the centre of the city of Bogorodsk.

"Every year we try to please inhabitants of the regions with unusual light objects, turning the familiar urban environment into a real New Year's fairy tale. This year was no exception. Our Christmas trees and luminous decorations will give people a festive mood and joyful moments on the eve of the kindest winter holiday - the New Year," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the energy companies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 27 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B 1 527 M 1 527 M
Net income 2021 4 251 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 144 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%147
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.03%166 922
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.82%79 832
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.61%78 606
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%72 789
ENEL S.P.A.-27.93%54 958