Rosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region decorate the regions for the New Year

27 December 2022

The branch of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC - Kalugaenergo decorated the city's main Christmas tree. The Green Beauty is installed in the Central Park of Culture and Leisure of the capital of the region - in Kaluga. The festive decoration is completed by a unique light illumination - 240 glowing threads that imitate the canopy of the starry sky.

Power engineers of Marienergo, according to tradition, decorated the main New Year tree in the capital of the Republic of Mari El on the central square named after Lenin. The New Year's beauty is decorated with "glowing threads" with a flickering effect with a total length of more than 5 thousand metres and a "LED tent" that illuminates the square with warm white light, the length of its string of lights is more than three thousand metres.

Traditionally, on the Central Square of Izhevsk, the 20-metre main Christmas tree of the Republic was installed and decorated with strings of lights by power engineers, which became the centre of the ice town and festive New Year events. Trees are decorated with strings of lights, as well as 614 luminous decorations of "snowflakes", "constellations" and "bubbles" are installed on streets of the capital of the republic.

On the eve of the New Year, power engineers presented the Nizhny Novgorod region with festive fir trees. In the Sergachsky and Bogorodsky districts of the region, Christmas trees were installed, which became the decoration of five settlements, and the most important spruce, 16 metres high, was installed in the centre of the city of Bogorodsk.

"Every year we try to please inhabitants of the regions with unusual light objects, turning the familiar urban environment into a real New Year's fairy tale. This year was no exception. Our Christmas trees and luminous decorations will give people a festive mood and joyful moments on the eve of the kindest winter holiday - the New Year," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the energy companies.

