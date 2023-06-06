Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
06:07aRosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region fully restored power supply to residents of 10 regions after the passage of a thunderstorm front
PU
06/02Rosseti Centre : The delegation of Rosseti Centre took part in the conference “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia” in Nizhny Novgorod
PU
05/31Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Vyacheslav Gladkov discussed the operational situation in the region
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region fully restored power supply to residents of 10 regions after the passage of a thunderstorm front

06/06/2023 | 06:07am EDT
5 June 2023
The thunderstorm front that passed from the middle of the day on 3 June in the territory of the Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kirov, Kostroma, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Smolensk regions and the Republic of Udmurtia caused technological disruptions in the operation of power grid facilities.

Measures to restore power supply to consumers in the Vladimir and Kostroma regions, where the energy complex has suffered the most significant damage, have been completed.

In total, 299 crews consisting of 918 company's specialists and 347 specialized vehicles were involved in emergency recovery work in the regions.

The situation in each branch of the company was controlled by the operational headquarters, information was exchanged with the territorial divisions of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and executive authorities, and the operational and meteorological situation in the regions was monitored. A special control over the operation of power facilities was established.

You can report power failures and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the Unified Contact Centre of Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220 (free of charge/around the clock).

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 10:05:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
