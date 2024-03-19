18 March 2024

General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, during the Operational Headquarters, thanked the specialists of the Companies for the stable power supply to territorial and precinct election commissions. Special words of gratitude went to the power engineers of the border areas, who, despite the conditions of increased risks, carried out their work accurately and efficiently.

The energy company implemented a number of organizational measures during the voting period: increased control over the functioning of electric grid facilities was established, all planned repair work was suspended and security measures were strengthened. There were 4,307 people on duty in 1,449 emergency recovery crews and 1,866 motor and special vehicles. In addition, supervisors from the Executive Office were additionally sent to all branches of the Companies in order to increase the efficiency of activities and promptly resolve emerging issues.

"On the election days, the company's employees were given a particularly important task - to ensure stable and high-quality power supply to polling stations so that Russians could freely express their civic position. The power engineers approached its implementation with full responsibility - they worked professionally and harmoniously during this sometimes-intense period. Separately, I would like to thank the employees of the border districts, where our labour duty is associated with increased risks to life. Thanks to everyone for the quality work, keep it up!" said Igor Makovskiy.