Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
06:21aROSSETI CENTRE : The company “Rosseti Centre” has published its performance results and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) to Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 under IFRS
PU
06:11aIGOR MAKOVSKIY : we will complete all work in the liberated territories on time
PU
08/25ROSSETI CENTRE : Yury Zaitsev and Igor Makovskiy discussed development of the electric grid complex of the Republic of Mari El
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : The company “Rosseti Centre” has published its performance results and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) to Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 under IFRS

08/26/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 August 2022

Rosseti Centre, PJSC (the ticker - MRKC) has published its interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).


The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) can be found at: https://www.mrsk-1.ru/en/information/statements/msfo/2022/.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROSSETI CENTRE
06:21aROSSETI CENTRE : The company “Rosseti Centre” has published its performance re..
PU
06:11aIGOR MAKOVSKIY : we will complete all work in the liberated territories on time
PU
08/25ROSSETI CENTRE : Yury Zaitsev and Igor Makovskiy discussed development of the electric gri..
PU
08/25ROSSETI CENTRE : Semiannual Collegium of Heads of the Security Unit of Rosseti Centre and ..
PU
08/25IGOR MAKOVSKIY : ensuring reliable power supply is the main task of the Kirov power engine..
PU
08/18ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy opened the VIII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Ce..
PU
08/17ROSSETI CENTRE : Live broadcast of the VIII Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre..
PU
08/16ROSSETI CENTRE : Representatives of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region ent..
PU
08/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai S..
PU
08/03IGOR MAKOVSKIY : the planned execution of the repair program is the most important task in..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%173
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.25%175 632
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%85 236
SOUTHERN COMPANY15.37%84 105
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.31%70 180
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.72%68 423