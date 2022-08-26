Rosseti Centre : The company “Rosseti Centre” has published its performance results and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) to Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 under IFRS

25 August 2022
Rosseti Centre, PJSC (the ticker - MRKC) has published its interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) can be found at: https://www.mrsk-1.ru/en/information/statements/msfo/2022/
.
Disclaimer
IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:20:05 UTC.