  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
08:25aRosseti Centre : Udmurtenergo hosted a meeting of the IT units of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region
PU
04/05Rosseti Centre : The Nizhny Novgorod branch hosted an off-site meeting of the unit of the chief engineer of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region
PU
03/31Rosseti Centre : Branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region hosted the first regional Boards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : Udmurtenergo hosted a meeting of the IT units of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region

04/07/2023 | 08:25am EDT
6 April 2023
On behalf of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy, a meeting of heads of IT departments of twenty branches of the Companies was held at Udmurtenergo. They discussed the results of activities for 2022 and plans for the development of information technology in the company.

The meeting was opened by Deputy General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC Konstantin Mikhailenko.

One of the main topics was the vectors for the development of import-substituting solutions in the field of IT and telecommunications applicable to electric power industry enterprises. The best practices in the field of information technology within the framework of the two companies, as well as issues related to technical support for users and information systems, optimization of IT infrastructure, operation of telecommunications, automated dispatch control systems, and remote control of power facilities were considered.

Particular attention was paid to topical issues of ensuring information security and minimizing the risks associated with modern information threats.

"Information technology for energy is a tool that is necessary to ensure reliable power supply at the level of quality that modern consumers demand. The development of the power grid complex today depends on improving the efficiency of existing IT solutions and implementing the latest domestic developments. Therefore, it is important that dedicated specialists have the opportunity to discuss in an open dialogue the best practices in this area and their applicability in all branches," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 12:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 115 B 1 409 M 1 409 M
Net income 2022 4 845 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Net Debt 2022 39 545 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,15x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 10 411 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE0.00%128
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.54%159 787
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 870
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.13%78 739
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.03%76 864
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 895
