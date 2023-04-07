Rosseti Centre : Udmurtenergo hosted a meeting of the IT units of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region

6 April 2023

On behalf of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy, a meeting of heads of IT departments of twenty branches of the Companies was held at Udmurtenergo. They discussed the results of activities for 2022 and plans for the development of information technology in the company.

The meeting was opened by Deputy General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC Konstantin Mikhailenko.

One of the main topics was the vectors for the development of import-substituting solutions in the field of IT and telecommunications applicable to electric power industry enterprises. The best practices in the field of information technology within the framework of the two companies, as well as issues related to technical support for users and information systems, optimization of IT infrastructure, operation of telecommunications, automated dispatch control systems, and remote control of power facilities were considered.

Particular attention was paid to topical issues of ensuring information security and minimizing the risks associated with modern information threats.

"Information technology for energy is a tool that is necessary to ensure reliable power supply at the level of quality that modern consumers demand. The development of the power grid complex today depends on improving the efficiency of existing IT solutions and implementing the latest domestic developments. Therefore, it is important that dedicated specialists have the opportunity to discuss in an open dialogue the best practices in this area and their applicability in all branches," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC.

