Rosseti Centre : Vladislav Shapsha and Igor Makovskiy discussed the functioning of the power grid complex of the Kaluga region

2 March 2023

During a working meeting held on 1 March 2023 in Kaluga, Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, informed Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha about the passage of the heating period by the Kaluga branch of the company, as well as about the measures taken to ensure sustainable development of the power grid complex of the region.

"The readiness of equipment and personnel to promptly respond to emergency situations associated with adverse weather conditions determines the comfort of more than a million residents of the region, the stable operation of enterprises and socially significant facilities. The responsibility entrusted to us requires continuous work to ensure the reliability of power supply in the regions at a high level," emphasized the head of the Companies, Igor Makovskiy.

Vladislav Shapsha noted that the company supports the region in the development of the economy, and thanked Igor Makovskiy for his help in implementing the most important social projects. So, for power supply of the Baumanka campus, which will open in September, the power engineers constructed a digital substation "Universitet". We have updated the networks from which the new building of the Children's Regional Hospital is powered.

"This year we will open the first technopark in Russia for working specialties in Kaluga, where specialists will be trained for the whole country. We agreed that the power engineers of Rosseti Centre will support the region in providing this important project with new capacities," Governor Vladislav Shapsha stated.

