Rosseti Centre : and Rosseti Centre and Volga region invited graduates of the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University to work

12 April 2023

17 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, within the framework of the representative office of the Rosseti Group of Companies, took part in the Job Fair, held at the site of the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University. The event, traditional for the university, this year was distinguished by its scale, bringing together representatives of about 100 Russian enterprises.

Future power engineers were told about the benefits of working in one of the largest power grid companies in the country and employment opportunities in different regions. Thanks to this, students will be able to decide in advance on the choice of a place of work, understand career prospects, learn about social guarantees and corporate youth projects, and also consider options for activities that they have not thought about before.

Specialists of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region made a special emphasis on the fact that 2023 was declared the Year of the Young Specialist in the energy companies. To this end, at the initiative of Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the Companies, a number of social initiatives were launched, aimed in particular at financial support for young professionals and creating conditions for effective self-realization of young people.

In total, within the framework of the event, 109 students submitted application forms for employment candidates at Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, and 57 students expressed their desire to do internships at the branches of the Companies.

