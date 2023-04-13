Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
04:25aRosseti Centre : and Rosseti Centre and Volga region invited graduates of the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University to work
PU
04/10Rosseti Centre : The Operational Headquarters of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region controls the impact of the spring flood on energy facilities
PU
04/07Rosseti Centre : Udmurtenergo hosted a meeting of the IT units of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosseti Centre : and Rosseti Centre and Volga region invited graduates of the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University to work

04/13/2023 | 04:25am EDT
12 April 2023
17 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, within the framework of the representative office of the Rosseti Group of Companies, took part in the Job Fair, held at the site of the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University. The event, traditional for the university, this year was distinguished by its scale, bringing together representatives of about 100 Russian enterprises.

Future power engineers were told about the benefits of working in one of the largest power grid companies in the country and employment opportunities in different regions. Thanks to this, students will be able to decide in advance on the choice of a place of work, understand career prospects, learn about social guarantees and corporate youth projects, and also consider options for activities that they have not thought about before.

Specialists of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region made a special emphasis on the fact that 2023 was declared the Year of the Young Specialist in the energy companies. To this end, at the initiative of Igor Makovskiy, General Director of the Companies, a number of social initiatives were launched, aimed in particular at financial support for young professionals and creating conditions for effective self-realization of young people.

In total, within the framework of the event, 109 students submitted application forms for employment candidates at Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, and 57 students expressed their desire to do internships at the branches of the Companies.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 115 B 1 397 M 1 397 M
Net income 2022 4 845 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net Debt 2022 39 545 M 482 M 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,15x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 10 411 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE0.00%127
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.99%159 018
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.64%81 340
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.59%78 532
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.53%76 610
ENEL S.P.A.19.13%66 839
