18 September 2023

At an operational meeting of heads of Rosseti Centre, PJSC and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC, General Director of the Companies, Igor Makovskiy, paid special attention to changes of requests from residents of 20 Russian regions over the past 8 months of 2023.

It was noted that one of the most exciting topics for both individuals and legal entities remains the grid connection of facilities. For a year now this area has been under the special control of the heads of the Companies. New, effective tools for communicating with consumers have been introduced, namely "Customer Day". Meetings are held under the leadership of the Branch Director. Thanks to this, there is a positive trend towards a decrease in the number of requests, issues are resolved as quickly as possible, "here and now".

For the convenience of informing the population about the work of the electric power complex, a new service "There is light!" was launched. The application allows you to directly send a message to the energy operator, receive feedback in real time, and also subscribe to notifications. Already today, more than 43 thousand addresses are registered in the application.

"The introduced new format of communication with residents and organizations allows us to build a constructive dialogue with consumers in the regions of our operation; the positive changes in reducing the number of requests speaks for itself. We will continue this practice," said Igor Makovskiy.

