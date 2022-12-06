Advanced search
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.2466 RUB   +0.33%
Rosseti Centre : hosted a presentation of solutions for managing technological and corporate power grid infrastructure

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
5 December 2022
Konstantin Kravchenko, Deputy Director General for Digital Transformation of PJSC Rosseti, visited the Main Analytical Centre of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC in Moscow. Deputy General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC Konstantin Mikhailenko held a presentation of domestically developed technological and corporate information systems for managing the electric grid complex.

One of the main systems is the operational and technological control platform SK-11, which is used in the high-tech Grid Control Centres and City Dispatch Centres being created throughout the territory of the Company's presence. The dispatcher controls the switching devices of power facilities remotely, instantly receives information about any violations. It was emphasized that the system allows online monitoring and control of the power grid complex of 20 regions of the country.

At the end of the meeting, Konstantin Kravchenko thanked his colleagues for demonstrating the solutions of the operational and technological complex of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, giving a high assessment to the level of equipment of the Company with advanced technologies and solutions.

"The course towards import substitution in the field of information technology is necessary to maintain the high quality and reliability of our work. The implementation of domestic analytics and management tools is aimed at both developing the electric grid complex in the future and improving the quality of life of our consumers today," said Konstantin Mikhailenko, Deputy General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
