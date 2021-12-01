Rosseti Public Joint Stock : Group Took Part in the Third Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum

29.11.2021

The delegation was headed by Andrey Ryumin, Director General of PJSC Rosseti. The key issues of cooperation between Russia and China in the energy sector were considered within the framework of the forum.

During the teleconference, where intelligent control systems were discussed, it was noted that against the background of transition to carbon neutrality and implementation of new types of generation and energy efficient technologies, we face additional tasks to increase the flexibility, maneuverability and observability of the network. Digital technologies can provide an answer to these challenges, but there are barriers to their wider adoption.

Konstantin Kravchenko, Acting Deputy Director General for Digital Transformation of PJSC Rosseti, emphasized that the applied digital solutions should be in line with and complement each other, while maintaining the correct data processing and accumulation. However, the situation is complicated by the presence of legacy systems, created from the middle of the twentieth century according to different standards. Therefore, one of the most relevant issues is the harmonization of standards, which requires international cooperation.

The work related to the development of standardization systems carried out by Rosseti Group:

over 15 years, more than 440 corporate standards have been developed, about 150 are on the way;

on this basis, state standards are developed: over 30 - have been put into operation, about 50 - are now in operation;

over the past 5 years alone, the share of "digital" standards has tripled (from 10% to 30%), which shows their relevance.

Another promising area of Russian-Chinese cooperation is the localization of equipment and software production.

Moreover, there are a number of technological and organizational tasks that need to be addressed for the development of digital energy. This concerns the development of reference architectures and enterprise models, unified libraries of models, "digital twins" of equipment and systems, as well as the creation of grounds for testing compatibility and cybersecurity, a register of trusted parts and components.