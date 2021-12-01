Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti, Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSTI   RU000A0JPVJ0

ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(RSTI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rosseti Public Joint Stock : Group Took Part in the Third Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29.11.2021

The delegation was headed by Andrey Ryumin, Director General of PJSC Rosseti. The key issues of cooperation between Russia and China in the energy sector were considered within the framework of the forum.

During the teleconference, where intelligent control systems were discussed, it was noted that against the background of transition to carbon neutrality and implementation of new types of generation and energy efficient technologies, we face additional tasks to increase the flexibility, maneuverability and observability of the network. Digital technologies can provide an answer to these challenges, but there are barriers to their wider adoption.

Konstantin Kravchenko, Acting Deputy Director General for Digital Transformation of PJSC Rosseti, emphasized that the applied digital solutions should be in line with and complement each other, while maintaining the correct data processing and accumulation. However, the situation is complicated by the presence of legacy systems, created from the middle of the twentieth century according to different standards. Therefore, one of the most relevant issues is the harmonization of standards, which requires international cooperation.

The work related to the development of standardization systems carried out by Rosseti Group:

over 15 years, more than 440 corporate standards have been developed, about 150 are on the way;

on this basis, state standards are developed: over 30 - have been put into operation, about 50 - are now in operation;

over the past 5 years alone, the share of "digital" standards has tripled (from 10% to 30%), which shows their relevance.

Another promising area of Russian-Chinese cooperation is the localization of equipment and software production.

Moreover, there are a number of technological and organizational tasks that need to be addressed for the development of digital energy. This concerns the development of reference architectures and enterprise models, unified libraries of models, "digital twins" of equipment and systems, as well as the creation of grounds for testing compatibility and cybersecurity, a register of trusted parts and components.


Disclaimer

Russian Grids JSC published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
04:51aROSSETI PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group Took Part in the Third Russian-Chinese Energy Business ..
PU
11/29Russia, Saudi signal no rush on Omicron ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
11/29OPEC+ has postponed JMMC meeting to discuss new COVID strain -Russia's Novak
RE
11/29Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 Project To Get Financial Backing From Chinese Lenders
MT
11/29Russia expects Chinese banks to sign financing deals for Arctic LNG 2 -Ifax
RE
11/26ROSSETI PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : PJSC ROSSETI discloses IFRS Financial Results for the 9 month..
PU
11/26ROSSETI PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Went Public About the ESG Agenda in the Power Grid
PU
11/23ROSSETI PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Is Among the Leaders of the First ESG Transparency Ranking in..
PU
11/17ROSSETI PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group Allocated 71.5 Billion Rubles to Finance the 2021 Renov..
PU
11/08Rosseti Group received certificates of readiness for the heating season 2021/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 093 B 14 786 M 14 786 M
Net income 2021 97 767 M 1 322 M 1 322 M
Net Debt 2021 472 B 6 382 M 6 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,59x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 252 B 3 394 M 3 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 217 500
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosseti, Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,27 RUB
Average target price 1,37 RUB
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Valerievich Ryumin General Director & Director
Vladislav Albertovich Kapitonov Finance Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Konstantin Mikhailik Deputy Director General-Operation
Sergey Vasilyevich Podlutsky Investing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-27.67%3 394
NEXTERA ENERGY12.48%170 274
ENEL S.P.A.-18.96%76 820
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.95%74 634
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.35%68 936
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.54%64 754