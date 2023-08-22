Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company

42/44 Pervomayskaya Street, Saratov, Saratov Region, 410031

1076450006280

6450925977

04247-Е

http://www.rossetivolga.ru http://www.e- disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131

26.07.2023

Notice of Substantial Fact

"Details of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and its Agenda"

2. Content of the Notice Date of the decision made by the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors to hold a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors or the date of another decision which, pursuant to the Issuer's Charter, its internal documents or good business practices, is the basis for holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: July 26, 2023. Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer: date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company - August 02, 2023. Agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Joint-Stock Company: On approval of the Work Plan of the Board of Directors of the Company for the corporate year of 2023-2024. On approval of the internal document of Rosseti Volga, PJSC: Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti Volga, PJSC and Subsidiaries of Rosseti Volga, PJSC. On approval of the Regulation on Remuneration and Material Incentives for Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC.

4. On approval of the report on the implementation of the Innovative Development Program of Rosseti Volga, PJSC in 2022 including the Medium-Term Plan for the implementation of the Innovative Development Program of Rosseti Volga, PJSC for 2023-2027.

5. On approval of the report on results of execution of the Investment Program of the Company for Q1

2023.

On consideration of the report on the implementation of the Smart Metering Development Program of Rosseti Volga, PJSC for 2020-2030 based on the results of 2022. On consideration of the report on progress of implementation of investment projects of the Company included into the list of priority facilities for Q2 2023. On consideration of the report on expenditures for preparation and holding of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. If the agenda of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) contains issues related to exercise of rights to certain of the Issuer's securities, the identification attributes of such securities shall be indicated: the agenda does not contain any issues related to exercise of rights to certain of the Issuer's securities.

